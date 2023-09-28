CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that one man was indicted by a federal grand jury and two more people were arrested after a search warrant found 145 grams of meth, marijuana and firearms.

Malon McCaslin was indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of firearms on Sept. 20. A search warrant was executed at McCaslin’s house on County Road 4106 and 145 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms were reportedly found there, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Spencer Kellogg and Andrea Thurman were at the house and arrested for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Kellogg was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

McCaslin’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation between Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Homeland Security investigations.