ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in Henderson County for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of turquoise.

According to a statement from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, after investigating a reported burglary of turquoise in the Murchison area the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant on Wednesday for a home off of Henderson County Road 3715.

Officials said they found Jennifer Kinabrew, 52 of Athens, at the home in possession of stolen turquoise, and Coy Boles, 43 of Athens, was also found at the residence. Boles was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was allegedly found to have stolen turquoise and suspected methamphetamine in his pockets, according to Hillhouse.

Henderson County Stolen Turquoise courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, both Boles and Kinabrew were transported to the Henderson County Jail and were charged with theft of property over $300,000. Boles was additionally charged with possession of a substance.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a search warrant for a different home in Brownsboro. According to officials, more stolen turquoise was found and William Trussell was arrested at the home and is awaiting transportation to the Henderson County Jail for the charge of theft of property over $300,000.

Hillhouse said the investigation is still underway and additional charges could be filed.