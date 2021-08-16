3 arrested in Henderson County on drug, weapons charges

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Henderson County on Sunday and Monday for various drug and weapons charges.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse released a statement Monday morning that the first bust was made on Sunday at Pro Smoke Game Room in Mabank.

A deputy found that 19-year-old Jesse Denton Thedford was in possession of meth and other prescription pills. He was booked for possession of a controlled substance.

Early Monday morning, the same deputy was near Athens and saw a car commit a traffic violation. After a search of the car, he found an illegal gun in the car along with meth and suspected meth.

Justin Lee Paul, 32, and Brooke Nicole Vasquez, 29, were arrested at the scene. Paul was charged with multiple outstanding warrants along with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Vasquez was booked for possession of a controlled substance. All three are currently in the Henderson County Jail.