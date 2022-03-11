NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested earlier this week after an oil field felony theft case led to a drug bust, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The department released a statement Friday morning saying that the bust was at a New London home on Wednesday, March 9.

Inside the home, officers found what they believe to be meth and marijuana. Three people were taken into custody at the scene on various charges. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez believes that more arrests will be made in this case.

23-year-old Nicolas Peterson was booked on an outstanding warrant for copper theft. For the bust, he was booked with possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

30-year-old Kristen Lee-Slack was booked only on outstanding warrants for resisting arrest and violating a prior bond order. 47-year-old Crystal Slack Stable was charged with possession of a controlled substance as a state jail felony, which can be up to two years behind bars.