HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested on Wednesday at a Waskom home during a search warrant execution after “a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.”

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the search was a part of the joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force along with the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, sheriff’s office, Waskom police and Marshall police.

Authorities said that during the search at 625 Ellis Drive, task force investigators found:

About 33.5 pounds of marijuana

122 grams of methamphetamine

102 grams of alprazolam pills

Seven firearms, two of them were reported stolen

About $11,191

Photo courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

“The war on drugs is real and we will never get tired of fighting for this community,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said. “If you want to be a drug dealer in Harrison County, I have a jail cell for you.”

Wandell Luster, 42, Christopher Shaw, 19, and LaDerrick Luster, 35, all of Waskom, were arrested on multiple drug and firearms-related charges and booked into the Harrison County Jail where they remain as of Thursday morning.