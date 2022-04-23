BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) — Three people were arrested in Beaumont on Thursday, including two minors, in connection with alleged burglary and murder.

On Thursday, at approximately 8 a.m., Beaumont Police, SWAT, Narcotics, Special Assignment Unit and the Criminal Investigations Detectives executed a search warrant, as well as multiple arrest warrants at a residence in the 700 block of Goliad.

During the execution of the warrant, 36-year-old Marina Rebollar was arrested on a warrant for burglary. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on a warrant of burglary and murder, which stems from the homicide of Juan Salazar that occurred on March 12 at Goliad and Wall Streets. A 10-year-old boy was also arrested on a warrant for burglary.

Beaumont Police said that there are very limited details at this time due to the warrants stemming from multiple active investigations. The Beaumont Police Department is working with the Lumberton Police Department and Texas Rangers.

The investigations are on-going and additional charges and arrests are expected. Anyone with information related to these crimes can call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).