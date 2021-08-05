3 arrested, including mother and son duo, for murder of man found buried in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a murder in Van Zandt County, including a mother and son duo.

44-year-old Roger Deloss McCasland and 65-year-old Debbie Runnae Spriggs were arrested Wednesday night/early Thursday morning and charged with murder, Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed. Previously, 45-year-old Casey Lynn Spriggs, son of Debbie, was arrested for murder as well.

This comes after a body was discovered in a shallow grave on a private property in Van Zandt County. Officials identified the body as Ladarron Perkins.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Texas Rangers and District Attorney Tonda Curry. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that the murder likely happened in the city of Dallas.

Texas Rangers recovered the body and it was sent for autopsy.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix sent deputies to Dallas to secure the crime scene at a residence in the Pleasant Grove area, where Casey was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Casey was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set for $1,000,000. Bonds for the other two suspects have not yet been set.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.