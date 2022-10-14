MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood.

At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street.

Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with its engine running that “appeared to have been struck several times by projectiles and had a flat-front passenger-side tire”, authorities said.

Officers established a perimeter around the area, and contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance from a K9 officer. A MPD officer saw two people within the perimeter and detained them, officers said.

The Harrison County deputy and his K9 found a firearm that had been abandoned at an intersection and a third person hiding behind the residence.

The three people arrested are:

21-year-old Jacarrion Green

17-year-old JerBraylon Brazzell

21-year-old Tyson Smith

They were each charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.