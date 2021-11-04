3 children taken, 5 arrested after Polk County drug bust

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Department arrested five people Wednesday on drug possession and distribution charges, rescuing three children as well.

The sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday about a young child walking alone on US Highway 190 in the Onalaska area. While detectives worked to figure out who the parents or guardians were and where they could be located, a deputy was dispatched to pick the child up and bring him to the station.

Shortly after, narcotics detectives located where the child lived with his parents and two siblings in the Cedar Point subdivision of Polk County. Detectives then immediately responded to the residence to locate the two children and further investigate the matter.

When they arrived, detectives were able to account for the two children as well as the mother and three other subjects. The mother was identified as Brittany Jade Dykes, and the three other adults were identified as Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore and Elizabeth McCelvey. The father of the children, Nolen Ray Dykes, had left the residence just prior to the detectives’ arrival to try to pick up his child from the sheriff’s office.

Due to the situation, detectives were able to obtain probable cause to apply for a search warrant of the residence and property while on the scene. During the search, narcotics detectives discovered and seized numerous illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and the items used to distribute the illegal substance.

All four adults at the residence were arrested on the scene and charged with multiple crimes. Child Protective Services was contacted and all three children were turned over to their care.

The mother, Brittany Dykes, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of more than four grams and less than 200 grams, as well as abandoning/endangering of a child.

Brittany Dykes

Joel Gilmore was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of of more than one gram and less than four, as well as prohibited substance in a correctional facility after having a syringe with an illegal substance found on his person once he was taken to jail.

Joel Gilmore

Elizabeth McCelvey was charged with the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the amount of more than one gram and less than four, as well as tampering with physical evidence after she tried to conceal the methamphetamine and items to distribute from detectives.

Elizabeth McCelvey

Bradlee Scott was charged with the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the amount of more than one gram and less than four.

Bradlee Scott

Nolen Dykes was placed under arrest at the sheriff’s office after he was interviewed and was charged with the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in the amount of more than four grams and less than 200, as well as abandoning/endangering a child. Additionally, he was charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility and no license plate.