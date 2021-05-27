3 dead, 1 wounded in Arlington apartment shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK/AP) – Three people were killed Wednesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Arlington after an alleged domestic dispute.

Local police say they believe that the shooter is one of the three dead, though they are unsure which of them fired the gun.

One other person was found unconscious in a car outside the apartment with a gunshot wound. She has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers went to another apartment, where they found the front door kicked in and the bodies of a woman, her ex-boyfriend and a 15-year-old boy inside. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified them as Christopher Ryan Baker, 36, of Fort Worth; and Chastity Williams, 43, and Damajay Joseph, 15, who lived in the apartment.

Police have not released the identity of the wounded woman or whether she was related to any of the dead.