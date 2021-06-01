3 dead after double murder-suicide at Fort Worth apartment

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Three people were killed early Tuesday morning at an apartment in Fort Worth, according to lcoal police.

Police spokesman Buddy Calzada said that officers were called to the Life at Westland Estates Apartments, which is off I-30 and I-820, just after midnight.

Several residents near the area called 911 after shots were fired and someone also pulled the fire alarm.

When officers arrived, they found three people dead in what is a suspected double murder-suicide. Police did not release the identities of those inside or how they knew each other.

According to our NBC-affiliate KXAS, it also isn’t clear if they lived at the apartments or were simply visiting. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.