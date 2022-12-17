LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department has announced that they are investigating a crash that left three people dead on Saturday.

The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter after being released from a local hospital, according to authorities.

Officials said that Lewis was driving south on South First Street around 12 a.m. when he made a sudden lane change causing his small sedan to be pushed into the median by another vehicle.

None of the seven people in the sedan including Lewis were wearing seatbelts but, according to officials, Lewis stayed in the front seat while everyone else ended up in the back seat.

Lufkin Police Department said that three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were flown out to a hospital, while another passenger was released after being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated with more information when it is available.