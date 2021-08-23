3 East Texans busted for meth in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people in Henderson County were arrested for meth over the weekend in separate arrests.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a Facebook post that at 9 p.m. on Saturday, 49-year-old Gary Greenwood was arrested after a welfare check. He had a “makeshift glass bong shaped like a pineapple… Inside was suspected meth.”

Also on Saturday, Carrie Marie Araiza, 56, was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. When pulled over by deputies, they found meth inside of her purse.

Hillhouse said that on Sunday night, 60-year-old Tommy Pritchett was pulled over for a “traffic violation.” A search of the car revealed marijuana and meth.

All have been booked for felony possession of a controlled substance and are in the Henderson County Jail.