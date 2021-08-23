3 East Texans busted for meth in Henderson County

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: HendersonCounty Sheriff’s Office

CLEAR THE SHELTERS Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
September 19 2021 12:00 am

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people in Henderson County were arrested for meth over the weekend in separate arrests.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a Facebook post that at 9 p.m. on Saturday, 49-year-old Gary Greenwood was arrested after a welfare check. He had a “makeshift glass bong shaped like a pineapple… Inside was suspected meth.”

Also on Saturday, Carrie Marie Araiza, 56, was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. When pulled over by deputies, they found meth inside of her purse.

Hillhouse said that on Sunday night, 60-year-old Tommy Pritchett was pulled over for a “traffic violation.” A search of the car revealed marijuana and meth.

All have been booked for felony possession of a controlled substance and are in the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51