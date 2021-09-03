3 East Texas daycare employees arrested, 2 women allegedly injured children

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK/The Tri-County Press)- Three daycare workers at KidzKare Academy in Mount Pleasant have been arrested this week. Two women were detained for alleged injury to several children who attended the daycare, according to the Tri-County Press.

On Friday, Nicole Anschutzm, 42, was arrested at KidzKare Academy shortly after 2:30 p.m. Anschutz has been an owner of the the childcare facility for the past six years.

As of this writing, there is no additional information available as to the specific charges related to her arrest.

On Sept. 2, former KidzKare employee Amy Castaneda, 38 was arrested on an injury to a child offense and was booked in the Titus County Jail.

According to police, Castaneda’s arrest involved a different child than those related to the arrest of co-worker Erin Wilson, 25, on Sept. 1.

Wilson was detained on Sept. 1. She was the first of the three employees arrested this week. Wilson was charged with three counts of injury to a child, according to Titus County judicial records. The bond for Wilson, who remains in the Titus County Jail, totals $500,000 for all three offenses.

The initial criminal investigation began on Aug. 31 after police received a report from Child Protective Services (CPS) representatives regarding possible injury to children by a daycare worker.

According to information in the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Tri-County Press, a parent of one of the alleged victims, discovered injuries on their child. The child was taken to the emergency room and was further inspected.

A complaint was then filed with CPS. Officers later acquired video footage that allegedly showed Wilson striking the child as well as two other children in her care. The report further stated that Wilson later admitted it was her in the video and that she “had become frustrated at work and was lashing out at the kids.”