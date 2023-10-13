TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas men were arrested Thursday and Friday by the Department of Public Safety after an undercover sting.

According to officials with DPS, the investigation was led by their criminal investigations division and coordinated stings led to the arrests.

Ian Bell, 20 of Tyler, was arrested on Thursday for online solicitation of a minor. Sergio Rubalcava, 28 of Kilgore, was arrested on Friday for soliciting someone under 18 and Tyler Sieber, 28 of Whitehouse, was arrested on Friday for online solicitation of a minor. They are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Bell’s arrest affidavit, Bell communicated with an undercover agent identifying as a 16-year-old boy. The affidavit said Bell arranged to meet the minor at a park with intent to have sex with a minor, and was seen by officers leaving his home to go to the meeting location.

“Bell provided consent to search his cell phone that contained text messages expressing his desire to meet and engage in a sexual act with a minor,” the affidavit said.

Officials said no further details could be released at this time to protect future investigations.