TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Three teenagers were arrested early Monday morning in Texarkana for burglary and evading arrest.

According to Texarkana police, Demarkes Tucker, 17, and two 15-year-olds were arrested after a business was broken into.

Officials said they responded to a call in the 4700 block of Texas Boulevard from a store owner who reported he was looking at a live feed video from the store and could see three males breaking into the business. While officers were on their way to the location, the store owner informed dispatch that the three had left.

A sergeant responded to the area and patrolled the street on foot where officials said he encountered three people dressed in dark clothing at the intersection of 46th Street and Walnut Street.

Three ran off, and with other officers assisting, officials said they were arrested a couple blocks away after “jumping fences” and at one point “hiding inside a SUV.” Officials reported they recovered over $400 in vaping batteries from the business inside a backpack that one of the teenagers had with him.

According to authorities, Tucker was taken to the bi-state jail with a $33,000 bond, while the other two juveniles went to a juvenile detention center.