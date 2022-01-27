UPDATE – The suspect accused of shooting three officers in Houston was identified as Roland Caballero, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

UPDATE (4:39 P.M.) – The three injured officers are in stable condition, according to a Houston Police tweet. Chief Troy Finner will also provide a briefing with details on the incident at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, and officials are searching for the suspect.

Police tweeted it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69. Our NBC sister station KPRC said officers may have been chasing the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect left the scene in a white Mercedes.

The officers were taken to the Memorial Hermann hospital. The extent of their injuries weren’t initially specified.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.