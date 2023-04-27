JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three people were taken into custody on Thursday in connection to an after-prom party in Jasper that injured 11 people on Saturday, according to a report by NBC News.

According to NBC News, the three people were taken into custody at a residence in Newton by deputies who were conducting a search warrant.

Identities of the three taken into custody have not been released at this time. Officials announced on Tuesday that they identified the 11 victims and four persons of interest.

The initial incident happened shortly after midnight Saturday on CR 263 north of Jasper.

According to authorities, the 11 victims’ gunshot wounds were non-life-threatening. Officials said that most of the victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital but some had to be taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for further treatment.