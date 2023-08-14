CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three individuals have been indicted on several federal drug charges out of Cherokee County.

Back on July 19, officials said a federal grand jury returned an indictment for Joshua Lindsey, Amanda Lindsey and Jacob Lacey on the charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

According to authorities, a joint investigation conducted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrest of Joshua, Amanda and Lacey along with the seizure of more than 3 pounds of “crystal ice methamphetamine.”