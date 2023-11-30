TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were indicted in the shooting death of a veteran in his Tyler home.

Herbert Simpson, Stephanie Brasher and Anthony Taylor were indicted on Nov. 19 in a Smith County court for capital murder.

In February, 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers was found dead in his home on West Mims Street from a gunshot wound. After months with no arrests in this case, crime stoppers and Rogers’ friends and family offered monetary rewards for information about the case.

On Aug. 18, the Tyler Police Department drew up warrants for Simpson, Brasher and Taylor with $1 million bonds, and they are all still in the Smith County Jail.