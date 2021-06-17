3 injured in East Texas crash in which alcohol is believed to be a ‘contributing factor’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Three people were injured Wednesday night during a collision at an intersection in Nacogdoches.

According to Nacogdoches police, the driver of Dodge Challenger ran a red red light while going north in the 4500 block of North Street at 11:17 p.m. and struck a Nissan Altima with a driver and passenger that had pulled into the intersection.

The occupants of the Nissan and the driver of the Dodge all were taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center. The identities of the injured were not initially released.

“This is an ongoing investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor,” said a statement from the PD.

The crash is under investigation. “We do expect to file formal charges as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.