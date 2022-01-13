3 Louisiana men sentenced in 2017 East Texas double murder

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Three Louisiana men received their sentences Thursday morning for their roles in a 2017 shooting that killed two East Texans.

26-year-old Cartrell Williamson, 22-year-old Cordarius Thompson and Mose Smith all learned their fates after striking plea deals with Panola County prosecutors. No age was listed in judicial records for Smith.

Williamson and Thompson pleaded guilty Thursday morning after Smith admitted his role at a hearing last week. They each pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Back on July 28, 2017, deputies were called to a home near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany, where they found Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola County, and Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom dead, and another victim alive.

Dalton Berry and Shayla Carson

Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

All sentences for the three men will be served concurrently, with credit for time served. Their sentences are broken down as follows:

Smith: 7 years for the murder charges and 5 years for the assault charge

Thompson: 6 years for the murder charges and 4 years for the assault charge

Williamson: 5 years for the murder charges and 4 years for the aggravated assault charge

The man who pulled the trigger, Marlon Kelly, pleaded guilty in November 2021 and was sentenced to two 20-year sentences for the murders and 10 years for an aggravated assault charge.

Like the other three involved, Kelly’s sentences will run concurrently, meaning the sentences are served at the same time. Because he receives credit for time served for the past four years he’s waited in jail to plead guilty, the latest Kelly can be released from prison is 2038.