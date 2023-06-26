NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men from Indiana were arrested after Nacogdoches County deputies allegedly found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

On Friday morning, deputies noticed a 2022 black Chevrolet Equinox that was reportedly speeding in a construction zone in the 3000 block of S.W. Stallings Drive.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and issued the driver, Dejuan Dawayne Walker, 23, a warning for the offense.

According to a release, officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and Walker told them that he smoked before getting in the car. A vape pen with THC was found in Walker’s pocket, NCSO said.

After searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found:

16 oxycodone pills

16.2 pounds of liquid promethazine medication mixed with codeine

1 pound of promethazine that was not mixed with codeine

A firearm

Marijuana

Walker, Samuel Xavier Griffin, 20, and Van Jerome Griffin, 24, all of Indianapolis, were arrested and charged with first and second-degree felonies for possession of a controlled substance. Walker was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.