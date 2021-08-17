3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men were arrested after two catalytic converter thefts in Marshall, police said.

33-year-old Don Bernard Applon, 32-year-old Chesare Demontre Rivers and 18-year-old Cedric Griffin were booked into the Harrison County Jail in connection to the thefts.

This started on Sunday when Marshall Police responded to back-to-back theft calls beginning at 5:20 p.m.

The first theft was reported in the 900 block of East End Boulevard North. The witness reported seeing suspicious activity from a group of people parked near his vehicle. When a witness approached the group, they sped away in a white Cadillac.

The victim inspected his vehicle afterwards and saw that his catalytic converter had been removed.

Just 10 minutes later, dispatch informed officers that a white Cadillac was seen in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. A witness reported hearing a grinding sound coming from a nearby vehicle before seeing a person place a catalytic converter inside a white Cadillac.

The witness followed the vehicle as it drove away until police officers could intervene.

When the three suspects were arrested, officers located multiple catalytic converters and a battery-powered saw inside a white Cadillac.

Applon, Rivers and Griffin were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of theft of aluminum, bronze, copper, brass less than $2,000.

Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said “On behalf of the women and men of the Marshall Police Department, I’d like to thank our community for their vigilance. Our officers were able to respond and arrest the individuals swiftly thanks to their help and cooperation. We want to remind our citizens to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity they may witness.”