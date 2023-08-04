TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Three men were arrested on Wednesday in Texarkana in a sting operation meant to combat child sexual trafficking in the local area.

According to Texarkana police, the two-day long operation started when officers posted a fake ad on a website “known to offer prostitution services” and posed as an underage girl.

The men responded to the ad, according to authorities, and were told that the girl they thought they were messaging was underage.

“Each of the three men still wanted to come meet up with her and offered to pay her for sex,” police said. “When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting.”

The three men were identified as Adarius Wills, 33 of Texarkana, Telvin Wilson, 31 of Texarkana, and James Willis, 37 of Texarkana, Ark., and were each arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

Wills was also arrested for delivery of marijuana, and his bond was set at a total of $85,000. Wilson was later released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. In addition to online solicitation, Willis was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance.

“Thank you to the investigators with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety for their invaluable help with this operation,” officials said.