3 men indicted for capital murder in New Summerfield quadruple homicide

The three men charged with capital murder in the New Summerfield quadruple homicide (Left to right: 37-year-old Billy Phillips, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men who were arrested in connection to the quadruple murder in New Summerfield have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth.

20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch and 37-year-old Billy Phillips were indicted on Oct. 6. They were detained on July 21, and are accused of the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home near New Summerfield. The three men each received a bond of $1 million.

John Clinton, 18, Amanda Bain 39, Ami Hickey, 39, and Jeff Gerla, 47 were killed in the incident.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting happened due to a robbery over clothes and guns.

KETK News obtained the 911 call on July 20 that came from Jacqueline Gerla, the mother of Jeff Gerla. The audio shows that she saw Clinton laying in the driveway, saying “…the boy that’s been living with my son. I think he’s dead.”

It appeared from the call that Gerla was unaware that the shooting had taken place. It lasts two minutes and 56 seconds and was made around 7:55 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. and later found the other three victims shot in a mobile home that was behind Jacqueline Gerla’s house.