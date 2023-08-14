TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges that took place throughout the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

On Monday in a court held before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson, Nekia Euron Byrd, 48, Rodney Ignacio Castro, 41 and Terance Babe Green, 43, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to information presented in court, Byrd, Castro and Green had been trafficking cocaine throughout the Houston area, Port Arthur and various East Texas cities such as Texarkana and Lufkin.

Byrd owned two residences in Houston which officials said provided wholesale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and promethazine to drug dealers in Houston and East Texas.

Castro served as a “source-of-supply” in Byrd’s operation along with other drug dealers throughout the Houston and East Texas areas, according to authorities.

Green was reportedly over the operation in Port Arthur where officials said he was responsible for importing “several kilograms of cocaine each month, for distribution and conversion to cocaine-base.”

On Sep. 28, 2021, officials conducted a search warrant on Castro’s residence which led to the seizure $1,050,860 in cash and assorted jewelry worth roughly $250,000. Officials said the seizure and wiretaps indicated that Castro was responsible for trafficking an estimated 100 kilograms of cocaine during the course of the operation.

Byrd, Castro and Green each face 10 years to life in federal prison for their involvement in the drug trafficking enterprise.

“A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office,” said Davilyn Walston, Public Affairs Officer/Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Anderson.”