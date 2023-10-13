HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve arrested a 17-year-old father in connection to the death of a 3-month-old child.

The child was first transported to a hospital in Marshall by a personal vehicle from Karnack on Tuesday. On Wednesday officials said the child was declared brain dead.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and officials said it revealed injuries consistent with child abuse. The child’s father, Daniel Villarreal, 17, was arrested for injury to a child with serious bodily injury as a result of the autopsy and official’s further investigations.