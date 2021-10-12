3 people hospitalized after Longview nightclub shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Longview early Sunday morning.

Longview police released a statement saying that they were called to reports of shots fired at Inferno Entertainment in the 900 block of South Eastman Road around 3 a.m.

Witnesses told officers that multiple shots had been fired after a fight in the parking lot. Officers went to a local hospital after finding out all three victims had been taken in a private car.

Two of the victims had been shot and a third had been assaulted. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

It was the second shooting early Sunday morning in Longview. Officers are also investigating a man being shot in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street. He is expected to survive.

If you have any information on these cases, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.