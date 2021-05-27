3 police officers wounded in Dallas-area shooting

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (KETK/AP) – Three police officers were shot late Wednesday night in suburban Dallas while responding to a report of a suicidal man.
The officers responded to the call just after 7 p.m. in Flower Mound, roughly 25 miles north of Dallas. Police say that they were trying to contact the man inside his home when gunfire erupted from inside.
Two of the officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition while the third was treated at the scene and cleared. All are expected to fully recover.
The scene is still active Thursday morning, but the man has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
