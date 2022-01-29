MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall Police Department arrested three suspects and seized multiple narcotics and firearms while executing a search warrant Friday night.

The Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Yaney Street in Marshall Friday evening following an ongoing investigation from the force.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (HCSO ERT) and the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team (MPD SRT), along with members of the Task Force, arrived at the scene and detained multiple people from two different buildings on the property. When three male suspects attempted to flee the scene, they were apprehended by Marshall PD officers. No civilians or officers were injured during the altercation.

Following the apprehension of the three suspects, crime scene detectives with the HCSO, MPD and the Task Force gathered a sizeable amount of evidence well into the early hours of the morning. The evidence obtained at the scene included:

Approximately 75 grams of Cocaine

Approximately 2,700 grams of Promethazine with Codeine

Approximately 28 grams of THC Vape Cartridges

Approximately 5.75 pounds of Marijuana

1 Draco 7.62×39 Pistol

2 Ruger 5.7x28mm Pistol’s

1 FN 5.7x28mm Pistol

1 S&W .40 Caliber Pistol

Approximately $10,700 in US Currency

Officials identified the three apprehended suspects as Melquiades Montano Jr., Jesse Montano and Miguel Angel Gaona. All three individuals have since been charged multiple counts of possession of controlled substances (PCS) and possession of marijuana (POM), which are listed as follows:

PCS PG 1 >4g <200g

PCS PG 2 >4g<400g

PCS PG 4 >400g

POM >5lbs <50lbs

Jesse Montano was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

“This investigation and search warrant highlight the success of this joint effort of law enforcement professionals in Marshall and Harrison County. The Task Force worked hard to build this case and the execution of the warrant went as well as we had hoped it would. Our agencies worked together towards a common goal and last night shows how effective we are as a team. Our community is a little bit safer this morning.” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher added, “The types of operations that occurred last night are the prime reason this Task Force was developed. I am proud of the work both agencies have put in thus far. We will continue to combat criminal activity in our communities.”