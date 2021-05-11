3-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/KXAS) – A three-year-old girl was critically injured during a shooting at a gas station Monday night in southern Dallas.

According to our sister station in Dallas, police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday at a gas station on Linfield Road when there was gunfire between the driver of the truck and another vehicle.

Investigators said they obtained security video of a male driver of a silver Nissan Armada fire multiple shots into the vehicle where the toddler was located.

Photo courtesy of Dallas PD

The child was shot and taken to Children’s Health Medical Center in Dallas for treatment. Dallas police say she is in critical condition as of early Tuesday.

It is still not known what led to the altercation or how the drivers and little girl are related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle is asked to contact Det. Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 082031-2021.