ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – $32,000 worth of stolen hay and livestock feed was recovered by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 18, the Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association (TSWCRA) and Anderson County officials located and recovered a large amount of hay and livestock feed that was reported stolen out of Hubbard.

The stolen items included around 225 bales of alfalfa hay and 10 pallets of bag feed.

Photo Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.