RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 34-year-old has been taken to a local hospital via helicopter after being shot, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Valdez said officials responded to an incident in regards to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on County Road 175 on the North side of Rusk county. When officials arrived, they said family members were applying pressure to the victim’s wounds.

Deputies quickly initiated CPR on the victim until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital in a helicopter.

Valdez said officials were able to identify and locate the 46-year-old suspect and now have him in custody.

No other information is available at this time as this case is still under investigation.