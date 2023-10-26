ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that they found more than 39 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officials said that Lt. Wes Waggoner and Sgt. Chris Carrol with the ACSO attempted to make traffic stop on a Nissan Titan following a violation on Highway 59 north of Lufkin.

In the course of trying to stop the Nissan, a Ford F-150 pickup truck came from behind Carrol and Waggoner’s vehicle and passed in front of them, swerving of the highway and almost causing a crash, according to a press release.

After avoiding being hit, officials said the two deputies interviewed the driver of the Nissan. Minutes later, the press release said that a Department of Public Safety K-9 trooper showed up and the K-9 conducted a open-air sniff test.

After the K-9 alerted for narcotics, officials said the vehicle was searched and a suitcase was found with 15 wrapped bricks inside. The bricks reportedly tested positive for cocaine after a field test.

Photo courtesy of Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged driver of the Nissan, Jose Ramirez Garcia Jr., 49 of Brownsville, was charged with first degree felony possession of a penalty group one controlled substance and taken to the Angelina County Jail. Garcia Jr. is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Nacogdoches Police Department later found the driver of the Ford, Marco Antonio Mejia, 38 of Brownsville, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and interference with public duties and was taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.