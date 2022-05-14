HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Four suspects were arrested in Henderson on Thursday when the Rusk County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, RCSO investigators served a controlled substance search warrant at 419 N. Jackson St. in Henderson.
During the warrant, deputies seized suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and a reported stolen vehicle. The four suspects arrested were:
- Kenneth Threet, 40, of Henderson
- Christian Montoya, 22, Henderson
- Tiffany Davis, 36, of Henderson
- Sharla Furlong, 58, of Henderson
All four suspects currently remain in custody at the Rusk County Jail.