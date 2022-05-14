HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Four suspects were arrested in Henderson on Thursday when the Rusk County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, RCSO investigators served a controlled substance search warrant at 419 N. Jackson St. in Henderson.

During the warrant, deputies seized suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and a reported stolen vehicle. The four suspects arrested were:

Kenneth Threet, 40, of Henderson

Christian Montoya, 22, Henderson

Tiffany Davis, 36, of Henderson

Sharla Furlong, 58, of Henderson

All four suspects currently remain in custody at the Rusk County Jail.