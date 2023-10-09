MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the four suspects reportedly seen on video stealing from vehicles in neighborhoods on the north side of Mount Pleasant.

Video Courtesy of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Police said the four suspects were seen driving a Dodge Charger while committing these thefts.

“If you recognize the unmasked suspect in the video, or have any information that can help the MPPD, please call 903-575-4004.” The Mount Pleasant Police Department

