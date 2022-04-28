PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three brothers and another man, all from Carthage, have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations.

The following pleaded guilty on the following days and were :

42-year-old Perry Cornelius Hinton pleaded guilty on May 6, 2021, and was sentenced 64 months in federal prison

41-year-old Alex Christopher Hinton pleaded guilty on May 19, 2021, and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison

39-year-old Lavara Geray Hinton pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021, and was sentenced to 120 months in prison

41-year-old David Wayne Anderson pleaded guilty on July 22, 2021, and sentenced to 120 months in prison

All four were accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, the Hinton brothers and Anderson as well as other co-conspirators purchased bulk methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to mid-level dealers and retail customers in the Panola County area.

Lavara allegedly would accept firearms in trade for methamphetamine and would later sell the firearms. He sold more than 600 grams of pure methamphetamine and 33 firearms to confidential informants working with law enforcement, officials said. Perry and Alex assisted Lavara by coordinating bulk methamphetamine purchases from their suppliers and also sold methamphetamine to their own customer bases, according to officials.

Anderson was accused of purchasing methamphetamine from Lavara for both personal use and for further distribution to his own customers.

The Hinton brothers, Anderson and two others whose cases remain pending were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 17, 2020 and were charged with federal drug trafficking and firearm violations.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Ryan Locker.