NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a standoff that left four people dead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man engaged in a standoff with police in a mobile home in Nash. Police said the man barricaded himself inside the home. The 18-year-old suspect surrendered after two hours.

Police say four people were found dead in the home and they believe them to be family members.

The suspect is booked in the Bi-State jail.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.