4 going to prison for selling firearms, illegal drugs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Carthage couple and two others who prosecutors say sold firearms and illegal drugs were given prison terms Thursday in a federal court in Tyler.

They are:

Amanda Rae Williams, 32, of Carthage, who was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Illona Annette Amburn, 41, of Longview, who was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Marvin Robert Williams, 38 of Carthage, the husband of Amanda Rae Williams, was sentenced to seven years for carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking

Larry Demontrie Mock, 39, of Houston, was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Beginning in April 2018, Amburn and Mock began brokering sales of methamphetamine and firearms that were being supplied by Amanda and Marvin Williams and others, court records show.

The four sold at least 150 grams of meth and at least 13 firearms during more than 10 transactions, the government said. Marvin Williams, Mock and Amburn were convicted felons who could not lawfully possess firearms.

“The citizens of East Texas will not tolerate those who pump poison into our communities and traffic firearms in the process,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The sentences imposed on the Williams, Mock, and Amburn organization send a strong message to those who would try to profit from the misery of methamphetamine addiction or the violence that comes with underground firearm trafficking. We will continue to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of our community, such as these individuals.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration and Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker prosecuted it.