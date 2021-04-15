4 injured in 3-car wreck on bridge in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY (KETK) — Four people were injured in a three-car crash on a bridge in San Augustine Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred when Jerry Canada, 65, of Pineland, who was driving a Nissan, tried to pass another car in no-passing zone on the Attoyac River Bridge on Texas Highway 103, the DPS said.

Canada struck a guardrail, hit the back of a Chevrolet going in the opposite direction and then crashed head-on into a Kia that was behind the Chevrolet.

Canada and two passengers in his car were taken to a hospital in Lufkin. The driver of the Nissan, Kayla Williams, 28, of San Antonio, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches, the DPS said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Audis Farrell Jr., 81, of Many, Louisiana, did not require medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation, the DPS said.

