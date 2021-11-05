4 juveniles arrested in connection to Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Four juveniles were detained Friday morning after a pick-up order was served at the Marshall High School by the Marshall Police Department and the Marshall ISD Police Department.

A pickup order is the equivalent to a juvenile arrest warrant. The order was served on the basis of an investigation conducted by the Marshall PD Criminal Investigation Division of a shooting incident that occurred in Marshall.

The four juveniles were detained without incident. One was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the other three were charged with riot participation. All four were taken to the Willoughby Juvenile Center.

“The Marshall Police Department worked closely with the Marshall Independent School District and the District Attorney’s Office in this investigation to ensure the safety of our children both on and off campus,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth.