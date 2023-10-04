NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four residents of Louisiana were arrested in deep East Texas for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches County sheriff’s office, deputies were patrolling on South Street and performed a traffic stop on a SUV traveling 62 miles per hour in a 45 MPH construction zone.

During the stop, deputies detected the odor of what they believed to be marijuana. While questioning the driver, identified as 34-year-old Nikita Webber of Shreveport, and three other passengers officers received conflicting details of the group’s trip from Houston to Shreveport, according to a release.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and discovered a plastic grocery bag concealed in a t-shirt in the front passenger-side seat.

Inside the grocery bag, officers found a 1.5 pounds of a crystal-like substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.

Officials say they also found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console while searching the SUV.

Webber, along with David Jefferson Jr., Robinesha Norris, and Dodis Cooper, all from Bossier City, were arrested and charged with a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

Webber faces an additional charge for the unlawful carrying of a weapon, which is a class-A misdemeanor.

Webber and Cooper have posted bond, while Jefferson and Norris remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail on $30,000 bonds.