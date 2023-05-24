LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Four masked men were caught on camera unsuccessfully trying to break into an ATM at a Lufkin bank, authorities said.

An officer responded to an alarm call at Commercial Bank of Texas on 600 S. First St. early Wednesday morning. The masked subjects reportedly left before the officer arrived.

Surveillance video shows them arriving in a silver, four door pickup and attempting to forcibly open the ATM, which caused an estimated $83,000 in damage. All suspects left without the cash.

Photo courtesy of the Lufkin Police Department

Each person wore plain masks, except for one that wore a white mask with a broken heart on the cheek area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.