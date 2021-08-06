4 murder warrants issued in Lufkin in connection to April shooting death, 1 suspect at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Four murder warrants were issued on Friday in Lufkin in connection to the April shooting death of a man.

Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers was shot to death on April 27.

The Lufkin Police Department said they issued warrants for Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas, 19. All the men are from Nacogdoches.

Warrants were served to Hill and Davis in the Nacogdoches County Jail, where they are currently being held, added police.

Hill is there on a revocation and Davis was detained on 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Douglas is at large and “is considered a flight risk,” according to authorities. He is a black man is 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds.

He also has brown eyes and brown hair. Douglas has tattoos such as two winged devils with a broken heart in the middle on his neck, “GSO” on his chest, the “Monopoly man” with “get rich or die trying” on one arm and “Tasha” on the other arm.

Anyone with information on Douglas’ location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

In April, officials found Rogers shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue around midnight.

Detectives found that the four men were searching for Rogers and his friend to retaliate over words that were shared through rap songs that were uploaded to social media and YouTube.

The four suspects are part of a Nacogdoches gang known by different names such as, Top Flight, PGC, GGO, MGNG, and/or GSO (Gang “expletive” Only). This is considered a rival gang to Lufkin’s “Jaccboyworld” and its subsidiaries.

These groups are possibly responsible for other gang-related shootings in Lufkin and Nacogdoches in the past two years.

In the past week, Lufkin and Nacogdoches officials have seen a rise in “drive-by” type shootings that have injured people and damaged property.

For this reason, police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 936-633-0356 or they can give information regarding a specific incident to Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

“The Department’s Street Crimes Unit will be patrolling areas where these shootings have occurred. This specialized unit will also include officers who volunteered to work additional shifts. Officers will be making vehicle and pedestrian contacts in these areas to locate shooting suspects and witnesses,” stated police.