4 people arrested for trespassing into Lufkin building, throwing items from rooftop

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Four people were arrested for trespassing into Lufkin building and throwing items from the rooftop.

Lufkin police received a call about suspicious activity in downtown near Standpipe Coffeehouse around 4 a.m.

Officers saw broken glass on First Street, then they heard noises coming from Standpipe’s roof.

Police climbed the fire escape and saw where someone had gone over a hurricane fence with barbed wire to get to the rooftop. Officers then told the suspects to come down from the roof.

Destiny Glaze, 20, of Lufkin, Joshua Layton, 18, of Pollok, Savannah Dowthitt-Jennings, 19, of Lufkin and Trace Selman, 18, of Wells were detained and charged with a Class B misdemeanor criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Selman, Dowthitt and Layton admitted to removing bulbs lining the side of the building and throwing them from the rooftop into the street, wrote the Lufkin Police Department.

Selman said the group was “just trying to have a little fun.”

Police also noticed that masonry was thrown from the Perry Buildings rooftop onto the street. The damage was about $1,200.

Asst. City Manager Gerald Williamson said downtown businesses had reported criminal activity in the area in the past few days.

“In cases like this one, the suspects are usually younger people, and they always make reference to they were ‘just having fun,’” Williamson said. “This is not fun. It is criminal and it is destroying people’s personal property and livelihoods, and it will not be tolerated.”