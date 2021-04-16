4 people indicted on charges they kidnapped, beat a man they knew

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County grand jury has indicted four area residents accused of kidnapping and beating a man in Lindale.

Zoey Stevens, 21, of Flint, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse. She is being held on bonds totaling $300,000.

Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse. He is being held on bonds totaling $300,000.

Vernon Morris, 20, of Larue, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse. He is being held in bonds totaling $750,000.

McKaylah Fruge, 21, of Tyler, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse. He is being held in bonds totaling $300,000.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a man told Lindale police that he was abducted in the city by four people and then beaten. The victim said he knew the four people and that they used weapons when they took him by force, according to a news release.

“After arriving at that location, with the weapon still displayed, the individuals responsible proceeded to assault the victim,” the news release said.

During questioning, one of the suspects confirmed the victim’s story, police said.

Warrants were obtained for the suspects who were arrested and booked into Smith County Jail.