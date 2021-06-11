4 suspects still on the run after robbing man at gunpoint back in May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are still searching for suspects connected to a robbery at gunpoint last month.

Officer Andy Erbaugh released a statement saying that seven people are accused of robbing a man back on May 8 around 11:30 p.m at the River Oaks apartment complex. One of the suspects was his ex-girlfriend. Three have already been arrested by police:

Treyvon Edwards, 23

Ladarius Wickware, 21

Thaddeus Taylor, 19

Erbaugh said that they held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet and phone. The victim had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the four other suspects. They are listed as:

Erica McFall, 19

Dakota Williams, 21

Brandon Bradford, 20 (from El Paso)

LaCourtney Johnson, 21

If you know their whereabouts please contact Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.