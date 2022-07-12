CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday at 4 p.m., officials discovered various drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 69, north of Rusk.

The driver was identified as Christopher Nichols. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols told the deputy that he was on the way to check in with his parole officer.

Nichols’ vehicle was searched during the stop and deputies located approximately 48 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nichols was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and “driving while license invalid,” CCSO said.

He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

Cherokee County Special Investigations Unit composed of law enforcement personnel from Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Bullard Police Department conducted the traffic stop.