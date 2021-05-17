49-year-old Louisiana man identified in armed standoff on I-20 near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lieutenant Jay Webb confirmed that the suspect in the I-20 standoff was a 49-year-old man from Louisiana.

Christopher Charles Bailey, 49, of Shreveport, led law enforcement on a chase that began in Bossier City, Louisiana and ended across state lines near Waskom on I-20 after his car was spiked and law officials quickly surrounded it.

According to an officer on the scene, they arrested Bailey after five and half hours. Officials said that Bailey was alone and wielded a weapon multiple times.

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s office and Marshall police and Texas Rangers were on the scene in addition with Shreveport and Louisiana state police.